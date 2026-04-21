After months of training and watching the region’s other winter sporting codes start their seasons, the Cooma Stallions are itching to take to the field.

The Stallions will launch their Group 16 campaign on ANZAC Day with five grades taking to the field for the first time.

Stallions first grade captain, James Cahill, said the side is ready for a big season after months of hard work on the training paddock.

“It has been a long pre-season but a really good one. We started training in December,” Cahill said.

“We have really focussed on our fitness, it’s one of areas we have worked hard on.”

The Stallions face Tathra in five grades at the Cooma Showground. For the first time in Group 16, a ladies tackle competition will be played as a normal season, rather than a few rounds towards the end of the season as in previous years.

Cahill said the club is honoured to take the field on ANZAC Day, and is calling on locals to come along to the showground once they have paid their respects at Cooma’s dawn and morning services.

“Last year’s crowd was incredible, it was one of the largest we have had for years,” Cahill said.

“We are proud to play on ANZAC Day, it’s an amazing thing to be part of.”

The Stallions first grade side will don commemorative ANZAC Day playing jerseys. The jersey has a special connection to the club with Bredbo’s Peter Lawlis inspiring the design.

The veteran and former sapper is depicted on the front of the jersey with his explosive detection dog, Merlin.

Lawlis and Merlin were deployed to Afghanistan in March 2007 and tasked with searching routes for Taliban set improvised explosive devices. Merlin died in action in August that year.

“The jerseys look great. It will be special to wear them onto the field,” Cahill said.

Following the first grade game on Saturday, the Stallions will head to their new major sponsor, the Cooma Bowling Club, to auction off four jerseys. Funds raised will go to mental health initiative Forged On.

The ladies tackle starts an exciting day at the showground, kick-off 9.30am. First grade starts at 2.30pm.