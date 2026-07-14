The team at Matt Kelley racing may have exposed a star of the future at Canberra last Wednesday with the win of two-year-old Flywire ($9.50).

Having only his second race start, the first for this preparation, the youngster was sent out by his trainer, with Louise Day riding, showing a confidence in his racing ability, but concern that his erratic mindset may thwart his potential.

On jumping, Flywire showed good early speed in the 1080 metre event before dropping back through the field to be last, about 12 lengths from the leaders.

Rounding the home turn, Day eased him to the outside, still with many lengths to pick up and the youngster did the rest.

Looking every bit the professional, he went on by his rivals to score by just under a length from the favourite Jenni Moo Moo($2.35). Given that the race was run on the synthetic track at Canberra where back-markers find it difficult to make up ground, this only added to the merit of the win. The excited ownership group includes Monaro locals David and Henry Bottom, David Kelly, Bill and Moya Shanley and Mick Schofield; and from further afield, Mr A E Bowie, Peter and Mrs Cassim from Bowral, Mr SD Henden, Mr M Kaddoura, Mr S B Palmer, Mr G F Roach, Mr R J Rowlands, Mr N Segota, along with Les Boag, Edan Kelly and Toni Guenther from Canberra.

Still excited by Flywire’s win, Matt travelled the stable star I’ve Bean Tryin’ to Randwick on Saturday where he showed that, in running a close fourth, a win should come soon in the metropolitan grade.

On Sunday morning, it was on the road again, this time with two horses competing in races one and two at the Narranderra Cup meeting. In a stellar day, Tsarina Diamonds ($9), ridden by Emma Ly, led for the majority of the 1400 metre race to score by a half head margin from the short priced favourite Siyissa ($1.65).

For Emma Ly, it was her first win for the Kelley stable since commencing her apprenticeship on loan for a three month period. Her two kilogram claim saw Tsarina Diamonds carry six kilograms less than the runner up Siyissa (59kg vs 53kgs).

Race two at Narrandera saw another winner for the stable when Roonami, ridden by Coriah Keatings, took out a fillies and mares 1400 metre Benchmark 58 Hcp. Starting at 9-1, the three-year-old sat one out and one back behind the leader before taking the lead in the straight and going to the line under a strong ride by Keatings to score by three-quarters of a length.

After winning her maiden at Goulburn at the beginning of May, like other horses on the day, she ran an uncharacteristic flop at the Sapphire Coast on a heavy track last start, but showed her real potential on Sunday. Roonami is raced by the trainer, “Dan” Kelly, Matt’s racing manager, Yass Roos syndicate, Mick Schofield, his sister Patty Thompson, Hani Sidaris, Exo Racing, Ms J Hockin, R J Rowlands and Headsdown Bumsup Syndicate which is made up of Cooma locals including Damien Smith and Chris Hughes. Like Flywire, Roonami was purchased as a yearling by Matt from the Inglis sales in Sydney.

The JJR (Joseph and Jones Racing) team had a good win with Bombelleistic, ridden by Pierre Boudvillain at Canberra last Wednesday.

A very vocal group of owners were on course to experience the thrill. It was win four for the home bred gelding for the ownership group of JJR Partnership, Peter and Barbara Joseph, Maree Guthrie Curran, Matt Jones, Mr P G & Mrs S E Bush, Mr L Bason, Mr P G Kimber, Mr G E Guthrie, Mrs K A Sweeney, Mr P C Hogan, Gundy Crew, Bombala Diamonds, Zarellie-Summerlotte, and Best Mates Racing.

JJR had another good win when Carricaz won her maiden by a 4.5 lengths, when ridden by Jordan Quince, at Moruya last Friday.

On the same program Guy’s Last Prize, trained by Michael Sparrow at Queanbeyan made it two wins in succession when successful in a BM 58 over 1660 metres.

Not too many horses can win their maiden and follow it up with another success, but this exception seems to indicate a potential star for the ownership group which includes the trainer, D and Mrs L McWilliam along with Berridale local Danny Warner.

Guy’s Last Prize was bred from the mare Phoebe Irene, who won three races and was placed on 15 occasions when trained by Sparrow and raced by the late Guy Warner, Danny’s father. Guy’s Last Prize is by Prized Icon and was last into the long Moruya straight but, under jockey Coriah Keatings, rounded up his rivals to score convincingly by a length.

Guy Warner was involved in thoroughbred racing for in excess of 50 years, including when he had some success as a trainer until giving it away in the late 1980s.

Goulburn will race on Friday whilst Canberra has its next meeting on Friday 24 July and Sapphire Coast on Sunday 26 July.