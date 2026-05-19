The best day on the Cooma Red Devils’ calendar is Old Boy’s Day. It’s a chance for the Cooma rugby community and sports fans to come along and celebrate what is great about country rugby.

Old Boy’s Day attracts hundreds each year with attendees travelling from across the country to reminisce and reflect on Cooma rugby union.

Under the organisation of Cooma Red Devils life member, Marcus Caldwell, the day has become a favourite of past players, supporters, rugby enthusiasts and sports lovers.

This Saturday, the biggest day of the year at Rotary Oval will see hundreds come along to cheer on the Red Devils juniors, women’s and men’s sides while enjoying lunch and the chance to hear from Wallabies and ACT Brumbies legend, Justin Harrison.

Caldwell said he is excited Harrison will be the guest of honour and is looking forward to hearing his stories from his playing days and analysis of Australian rugby.

“Justin is a Brumbies legend and a great of the Wallabies. He’s someone we have been able to watch a lot of and has had success for the Brumbies and Wallabies,” Caldwell said.

“I’m looking forward to hearing him speak about those ‘golden’ years of Australian rugby when we beat the British and Irish Lions and reached the world cup final.”

Among many career highlights, Harrison won a Super 12 title with the Brumbies and played a key role in the Wallabies defeating the British and Irish Lions in 2001.

Harrison is a well known rugby commentator and those attending Old Boy’s Day are set for an entertaining day.

Tickets for the day can be purchased by contacting Caldwell on 0456 596 440.

Program from the day

11am - Old Boy’s Day starts

11am - Cooma under 10s play

12pm - lunch served in marque at Rotary Oval

12pm - Cooma under 12s play

1.15pm - Devils Angels play Yass

2.30pm - Red Devils play Yass

5pm - After game function at Alpine Hotel, game day jersey auction