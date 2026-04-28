For the first time in Monaro rugby union, an ANZAC Day weekend match taken place between the Cooma Red Devils and Jindabyne Bushpigs.

The local clash was played out on Friday night, the first competitive sporting match played under the new lights at John Connors Oval.

A special ANZAC Day ceremony took place for the match.

The Bushpigs continued their winning start to the season with a 37-8 win over Cooma. Tries for the Bushpigs were scored by Brock Freeburn with a double, Jackson Stewart, Finn Chatten, Darcy Alexander and Mac Livissianos.

For Cooma, Connor Campbell scored the side’s sole try.

The Bushpigs head to Crookwell on Saturday for their fourth round match. The Red Devils are off to Yass for the first match of the Gordon Litchfield ‘boots n all’ trophy.

The Miss Piggies and Devils Angels head to Goulburn for the first of the 10s gala days.