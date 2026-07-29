The stage is set for a cracking day of Monaro rugby union with a grand final spot on the line for the Cooma Red Devils, Cooma Devils Angels, Jindabyne Bushpigs and Jindabyne Miss Piggies.

Jindabyne is hosting two of the three men’s and women’s 10s Southern Tablelands/Monaro qualifying finals.

The Bushpigs and Red Devils will reignite their local rivalry when the sides meet at John Connors Oval on Saturday.

The Bushpigs lost a tight major semi-final clash against minor premiers Bungendore, at Bungendore. The 35-26 loss has likely secured Bungendore a home grand final, where they await the winner of the Red Devils and Bushpigs.

Season 2026 has produced some exciting contests between the local sides with the Bushpigs winning two of three clashes.

The Red Devils spot in the qualifying final came in bizarre and ‘disappointing’ circumstances. Due to play the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) in the elimination final, the match was declared a forfeit with ADFA not fielding a side.

A Cooma Red Devils spokesperson said the club was bitterly disappointed in ADFA’s move with the Cooma club set for its biggest day in 20 years.

“We had a massive day planned with our women and men playing,” the spokesperson said.

“We were very pleased our women had a good win but the club is very disappointed in ADFA,” the spokesperson said.

“It undermines all the hard work of volunteers when something like this happens.”

The Miss Piggies face Easts for a spot in the grand final and a chance to defend their 2025 premiership. The side went straight through to this weekend’s must-win clash after finishing minor premiers.

The Miss Piggies clash is expected to start at 12.30pm and the Bushpigs and Red Devils at 2.30pm.

The Cooma Devils Angels head to Goulburn where a win could produce another grand final showdown with the Miss Piggies.

A dominant 59-17 win over Bungendore drew praise from coach Charlie McPhie, who was very pleased with his side’s defence.

The Miss Piggies take on Easts at 12.30pm at John Connors Oval.