The Southern Cats have secured a historic win with the club’s women’s side prevailing in a two point thriller to claim their first victory.

In just their second season of competitive Australian Rules Football, the Cats women’s team showed what 18 months of hard work and dedication can achieve.

Playing in front of their Cooma fans at Snowy Oval for the first time this year, the Cats held on to win 4.5 (29) to the Australian Defence Force Academy’s (ADFA) 3.9 (27).

Gemma Boucher and Camilla Searle booted two goals each to lead the Cats to a history-making win. The side played its first full season of competitive footy last year, where although going winless, showed plenty of spirit.

In 2025, under guidance of coach, Damien Asanovski, and captain, Sarah Burns, the side improved through the season and never gave up.

The Cats men’s side was far too strong for ADFA, dominating the fixture 25.10 (160) to 3.4 (22).

Best for the Cats were Cameron Moore who slotted seven goals, Hugh Clark, Simon McPherson, Shane Koetz, Benny Marr and Hayden Richards.

The Cats started strongly, kicking four goals to ADFA’s one-behind in the opening quarter. From there, the Cats never looked troubled, kicking nine goals in the second quarter to open up a 77-point lead at the main break.

A further six goals in the third and fourth quarters took the winning margin to 138 points, one of the club’s largest wins in a number of seasons.

Both Cats teams have the ANZAC Day weekend off. The women next play on Saturday, 2 May against Woden at Phillip Oval. First bounce 10am.

The men take on Ainslie at Kingston Oval on the same day, with a 12pm start.