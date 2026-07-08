The Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) has been awarded management of the South East Sports Academy (SESA) following a competitive request for proposal by the NSW Office of Sport.

The IAS said the decision represents a significant milestone for the organisation and reflects confidence in its long-standing governance framework and community based approach to athlete development in regional NSW.

Under the arrangement, the IAS will oversee athlete pathway and development programs across an additional eight local government areas spanning the NSW South East region, including the Snowy Monaro.

The Snowy Monaro has a long involvement with the SESA. Currently, Cooma basketballers aad coaching staff are big part of the academy's basketball program. Earlier this year, six Cooma girls were selected in the SESA under 16s squad to compete at the academy games in April.

This was the largest representation Cooma has had in an academy squad.

Currently operated under the management of the NSW Office of Sport, SESA supports approximately 200 young athletes annually across a range of sports including basketball, netball, golf, hockey, surfing, snow sports and para-sports.

Illawarra Academy of Sport chief executive officer, Salv Carmusciano, said the organisation was honoured to be entrusted with the opportunity and excited about the future of regional athlete development across both regions.

“We thank the NSW Government for its confidence in the IAS and look forward to working closely with the Office of Sport throughout the transition process," Carmusciano said.

“Our focus now is ensuring athletes, coaches and regional communities across both the Illawarra and South East regions continue to benefit from strong pathway programs, quality support services and meaningful sporting opportunities.

“We enjoy strong relationships with state sporting organisations and look forward to continuing to work alongside them to support emerging athletes across regional NSW.”

Illawarra Academy of Sport president, Sharon Wingate, said the appointment reinforced the strength and relevance of the academy’s long-standing model.

“We are incredibly proud to see the strength of this model recognised," Wingate said.

“The decision to appoint the IAS reflects confidence in the proven academy model our founding members helped initiate more than 40 years ago as the first regional academy in NSW, a model built on strong governance oversight, community connection and local partnerships, with the athlete remaining at the centre of everything we do.

“This outcome reinforces the important role regional academies continue to play in identifying and developing talented young athletes within connected community-based environments.

“The expansion into the South East region represents an important evolution for the IAS while maintaining the principles on which the Academy was established.”