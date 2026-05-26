By DAVID BRISON

With the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs not having a ladies league tag, nor ladies tackle, the Cooma Fillies played the Bega Chicks in league tag.

The Fillies are improving every game, in their defence and attack.

Fullback Regan Stockl scored the Fillies try. Jess Clark converted. Final score 6-16 to a strong Bega outfit.

Three points to Ash Steinke, two points and players’ player to Jess Clark and one to Isabella Peisley.

The Fillies tackle team played Tathra Sea Eagles and ran out 20-8 winners. Tries to April Taleski-Williams, Elle Hedger, Jess Clark and Jordy Bredon. Clark added two conversions.

Three points and players’ player to Brianna Rankin, two to Maddie Banks and one to Jess Clark.

Under 18s

In a fairly willing game of football, the Stallions eventually dominated both attack and defence, running out winners 36-6.

Tries to Riley Williams (two), Jermaine Bartlett (two), Joey Sullivan, Owen Freebody and Riley McKenzie. Nate Stokes added three conversions.

Reserve grade

Although just beaten 18-20 by the Bulldogs, there was a 100 per cent turn around from last week in effort and attitude from the Stallions.

Tries to Jordan Williams, John Borgana and Thomas King, with Damon Smith landing three conversions, including two from the sidelines.

Three points and players’ player to Jordan Williams, two to Thomas King and one to Lachlan Hemphill.

First grade

Although also beaten 12-30 by the so far undefeated Bulldogs, this game was also a much improved effort from the Stallions.

The Stallions were the better team for much of the first half, but a lapse in concentration just before half time cost them dearly. The effort remained in the second half with several chances to score breaking down on the Bulldogs line.

Tries to James Dyball and Astin Nunan, with Nunan adding two conversions.

Three points and players’ player to James Dyball, and one each to James Cahill, Keegan Caldwell, Luke Bracher and Jacob Haeata.

Saturday 30 May the Stallions are playing at Eden. First grade kick off is scheduled for 2.30 pm.