The Jindabyne Bushpigs have strengthened their place in the Southern Tablelands Monaro rugby union competition top two following a 36-14 win over the Cooma Red Devils.

The Bushpigs attack was on song in the first half, racing in four tries to the Red Devils one. Jackson Stewart and Dylan Johnson combined well in the backline while young gun, Hunter Pearce, showed his class for the Bushpigs.

A large crowd was at Rotary Oval for Cooma rugby’s ladies and sponsors day, and were treated to four quality games on Saturday. The Red Devils and Jindabyne juniors met in the under 12s, Cooma took on Grammar in the under 10s before the women’s and men’s contests.