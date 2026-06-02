The Cooma Devils Angels and Jindabyne Miss Piggies rivalry might only be in its second year but following another thrilling match over the weekend, the contests have quickly become one of the region’s most anticipated sporting events.

Cooma’s, Natasha Kelly ,calmly slotted a drop goal conversion after the siren to level the final score at 24-all.

The last three clashes between the Devils Angels and last season’s premiers, the Miss Piggies, have been separated by seven points or less.

On Saturday, the local rivalry added another exciting chapter as arguably the two top sides in the Southern Tablelands/Monaro women’s 10s competition battled it out at Rotary Oval, Cooma.

Both sides crossed for four tries in a tough encounter. The Miss Piggies looked like racing away with the match after scoring two quick tries in the second half, taking a 24-12 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

In a tense finish, the Devils Angels came within a converted try when Brianna Rankin charged over with just minutes left.

The Devils Angels, spurred on by a large home crowd for the club’s ladies and sponsors day, made good metres up field to put themselves within 30 metres of the tryline.

The homeside worked towards the post where prop, Paige Jardine, burst through for a try right on full time.

Kelly’s conversion sealed a memorable match, where both sides showed their class.

Miss Piggies scrum half, Bernadette Lai, was busy all game, playing a hand in most of her side’s tries.

The Miss Piggies remain undefeated since season 2024 and are atop of the ladder at the halfway point of the season.

The men’s local derby followed the women’s 10s game, with Jindabyne too strong for Cooma. The Bushpigs finished with a 36-14 win to maintain their second spot on the ladder.

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