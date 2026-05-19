The Jindabyne Miss Piggies certainly know how to deliver a thrilling finish. The side continued its unbeaten run in the ACT/Monaro women’s 10 rugby union competition with an enthralling 20-15 win over local rivals, the Cooma Devils Angels.

A try in the final minutes sealed the win for the homeside and kept the side atop of the ladder as it aims to defend last year’s premiership.

The Miss Piggies swapped their green for yellow at John Connors Oval on Saturday, debuting the club’s special charity day jerseys. On 13 June, the Jindabyne Rugby Union Club will hold its annual charity day, this year raising funds for Endometriosis Australia.

In the local clash, the Miss Piggies crossed for four tries to Cooma’s three in a high quality display of women’s rugby. The match was the first time the sides have met since last year’s grand final where the Miss Piggies won 31-24.

Miss Piggies player and the Jindabyne club’s publicity officer, Sass Dutch, praised her side for its intensity and commitment.

“Coming up against the Cooma Devils Angels is always a tough game. There’s always plenty of intensity when it comes to local rivalry matches, but with this being a grand final rematch, it definitely took things to another level,” Dutch said.

“From the first whistle, both sides brought plenty of physicality, and it quickly turned into the hard, fast-paced contest everyone expected.

“It was a huge battle both mentally and physically for us as the Miss Piggies, and every single player dug deep and gave everything for the team.”

Dutch said the match saw lots of big hits and tough carries from both sides. Dutch highlighted the Miss Piggies work at the scrum and backline speed as two areas of strength.

“The game was full of big hits and tough carries, but we were able to play to our strengths through dominant scrums, strong forward pressure and the speed of our backline out wide,” Dutch said.

“Even when momentum shifted throughout the match, the team stayed connected and continued to work hard for one another.

“The second half was where we really switched on. We came back out with more energy and intensity, determined to defend our home turf and take control of the game.”

The Bushpigs followed the Miss Piggies win with their fifth win of the season, accounting for the Australian Defence Force Academy 55-41.

More photos from the

Miss Piggies and Devils Angels on page 25.