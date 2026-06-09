The Monaro representative men’s rugby union side has delivered one of the great victories, producing a 34-28 win over the highly fancied Southern Inland side.

Two local rugby talents featured in Monaro’s win - Cooma Red Devil, Fletcher Wright, and Jindabyne Bushpigs, Mac Livissianos.

Wright becomes possibly the only player to have won matches with Southern Inland when he captained the side a few years ago and now Monaro. Wright was formidable in the forward pack, his tackling a highlight.

Livissianos was strong on the wing, earning his call-up after an impressive season so far for the Bushpigs. He made a long break down the left edge that put Monaro on the attack, 10 metres out from the tryline. This gave Monaro good field position, leading to the first try.

Many had Southern Inland penciled in for a win following the side’s comfortable victory last year 72-10. Monaro started with plenty of vigour, crossing the line twice in the opening 20 minutes for a 12-0 lead.

Southern Inland hit back with three tries to hit the sheds at halftime 21-12. Monaro didn’t wilt, coming out in the second stanza full of energy. A nice run by Bungendore centre, Maloni Tubekitu, delivered Monaro’s third try and reduced Southern Inland’s lead to 21-17.

Wright was strong up front, taking multiple hit-ups for the Monaro outfit. Monaro had a fourth try and then slotted a penalty to lead 27-21 with 20 minutes left.

When a fifth try came Monaro’s way in the 64th minute, the side extended its lead to 34-21. When Southern rallied in the 67th minute to roll across the line, a tense final 10 minutes was setup.

Monaro held firm to win 34-28.

In the women’s representative fixture, the Cooma Devils Angels and Jindabyne Miss Piggies were well represented. Miss Piggies - Montana Hawkins, Tilhaney Grainger, Berndaette Lai, Carlie French, Andrea Marshall and Lily Godding. For Cooma, Natasha Kelly flew the Devils Angels flag.

Southern Inland won 31-10.