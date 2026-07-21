Finals time has arrived for our Snowy Monaro rugby union sides with all teams vying for premiership glory.

In a first for the region, the four senior rugby union teams - the Cooma Red Devils, Cooma Devils Angels, Jindabyne Bushpigs and Jindabyne Miss Piggies will feature in finals rugby.

The Cooma Red Devils and Devils Angels are preparing for the club’s biggest day of rugby at home in more than 20 years with both sides facing must-win finals matches.

The men’s side will be out to defend their premiership when they clash with the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA). The Red Devils wrapped-up a home final two rounds before the season finished. ADFA and the Red Devils have shared the spoils in their two matches this season.

Last year’s premiership win saw the Red Devils win the Southern Tablelands/Monaro competition from fourth spot. Their dream finals run included wins over ADFA, Crookwell and Bungendore in the grand final.

The Devils Angels face Bungendore at Rotary Oval, marking the first time the Cooma men’s and women’s sides have played home finals on the same day. The Devils Angels have been in top form this season and finished the women’s 10s competition in second spot.

A 29-22 win last weekend over Braidwood has the side ready and raring to go for finals match.

Saturday’s action at Rotary Oval, Cooma, will carry additional significance with club stalwart, Damien Roach, to run out for his 100th match for the Red Devils. Roach led the side to the 2025 premiership, the club’s first since 2002.

Roach is highly regarded for his leadership and composure. Action at Rotary starts from 11am with the juniors playing before the senior finals, Devils Angels at 1.15pm and Red Devils at 2.30pm.

The Jindabyne Miss Piggies have secured their second minor premiers title in two years and will have a week off before hosting a qualifying final in Jindabyne on Saturday 1 August.

A win would take the side straight through to the grand final and deliver a great opportunity to defend its 2025 premiership.

The Jindabyne Bushpigs head to Bungendore, a venue they have had success at, for a spot in the grand final. The side finished second and a win should secure a home grand final.

A win only a fortnight ago over Bungendore will give Jindabyne plenty of confidence heading into the qualifying final.