In the 74 year history of the Cooma Tigers Football Club, few families have had as much success in the black and yellow as the Schoons.

The Schoon name is well-known and highly regarded in Cooma football circles. Three generations of the Schoons have played for the Tigers, starting with Simon, then his sons John and Ron. John’s four sons Oscar, Zac, Dale and Jake have all donned Tigers colours.

Currently, the Schoon name lives on at the Tigers through Oscar, the captain/coach of the men’s senior side.

Oscar is one of best to wear the Tigers in the last 20 years, having risen through the junior ranks. He started playing Miniroos when he was four and then through the junior grades before making his senior debut in 2009.

He has played for the Tigers in the National Premier League and now for the state league team.

Oscar said he has loved being part of the club and has formed some lifelong friendships.

“I’ve loved the Cooma Tigers as long as I can remember. It’s been the driving force behind many of the most valuable relationships I’ve formed in my life,” Oscar said.

“My family has a long history with the Football club. My grandfather, Simon, my dad, John, and his brother, Ronnie, are all life members and influenced my passion for the club.

“20 years-ago on a random Saturday you could find six Schoons on Nijong Oval at any given time; there was a good chance you would have heard them before seeing them. “My mum was also a consistent figure around Nijong and her enthusiasm fueled my brothers and I.”

Oscar is currently leading the men’s state league three side towards a finals campaign, with the side showing plenty of form this season. He said he enjoys the challenge of captaining and coaching the side.

“I’ve been coaching the first grade side for 10 years now and I enjoy all the challenges that go along with the role,” Schoon said.

Some of the more enjoyable parts of it are bringing younger lads into the side, helping them gel, seeing their confidence grow and giving them the opportunity to get half as much from playing for this club as I have.”

During his almost 30 year involvement with the Tigers, he said two moments in particular standout.

“As a spectator, I remember when Cooma won the ACT Premier League for the first time in 2006. As a 10 or 11-year-old boy I was ecstatic. I knew a few of the local guys playing in that side and it was a massive achievement for our club,” Oscar said.

“Even at that young age I understood the enormity of it and I can clearly remember the game to this day.

“As a player/coach it was really special in 2022, it was the club’s 70th year and I was fortunate enough to coach a really talented and hungry side that won both the minor premiership and the grand final that season.”