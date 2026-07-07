There was a strong field contesting the Cooma Golf Club's President's Cup and monthly medal on Saturday.

David Toghill took home the cup and medal with an impressive 67 nett. Peter Devereux was the A Grade winner on 70 nett, B Grade was claimed by Adrian Malecki with 70 nett and C Grade went to Angela Andrews with 69 nett.

The place-getters were Phil Amey, Hamish Hull, Wayne Flynn, Nate Quodling, Phil Ingram, Stephen Young and Peter King. Nearest to the pin went to Peter Devereux on the fourth, Gino Cerro on the ninth, David Goggin on 11 and Shannon Fergusson on 17.

In the long drive competition, sponsored by Burke's Plant Hire, Hamish Hull won A Grade, David Toghill took out B Grade, while Peter King claimed C Grade. Emily Stewart secured the ladies' long drive.

In the midweek medal, Hamish Hull claimed the overall win with a solid 70 nett. Martin Gelling was the runner-up with 71 nett on a countback from Mitch Hynes who claimed third spot.

Place-getters were Andrew Nowland, Warren Bray, Greg Abraham and Craig Schofield. Nearest to the pin went to Dylan Litchfield on the ninth and Hamish Hull on 17.

In the nine-hole Sunday session, David Toghill was the handicap winner with a strong 21 points. Austin Freeman was the non-handicap winner. The nine-hole Sunday session continues this weekwne and is open to members and non-members, handicaps and non-handicaps.

The Cooma Golf Club AGM was also held over the weekend, and a new life membership was awarded to Denis Minehan in recognition of his outstanding contribution over nearly 50 years.

A long-time volunteer and generous supporter, Denis has played a key role in both the club’s operations and major course improvements.