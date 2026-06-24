Fletcher Wright has a determination and drive almost unrivalled. These qualities have helped the Cooma Red Devils forward overcome more challenges in his 24 years than most people would experience in a lifetime.

Wright has quickly become of the Red Devils most respected and admired players. Admired for his rugby talents, and respected for tenacity.

Wright’s rugby union journey is a mix of representative honours and setbacks.

The journey includes selection in NSW schoolboys sides to captaining ACT Country, to being given a 10 per cent chance of walking again after doctors found a cyst on his spinal cord, while having a routine post bran tumour check-up.

The discovery of the cyst came when Wright was just 18. He was told he wouldn’t play the game he loves again.

Committed to his rehabilitation and determined to play again, the flanker returned to the paddock in 2024 where he won a premiership with the Wagga Wagga Waratahs, alongside Red Devils teammate, Nico Maclean.

Wright’s remarkable return also saw him lead the Southern Inland representative side to victory over South Coast Monaro.

At the end of the 2024 season, Wright was honoured to be named ACT Country captain ahead of a three match series against Canberra’s top players. In a trial match, he ruptured his ACL.

Wright spent 2025 on the sidelines. During the year, he moved to the Monaro for a trainee position at Nutrien Cooma. With his love for rugby still as strong as ever, the Molong product eyed a return to rugby.

With Rotary Oval, the home of the Red Devils, just over the road and soon-to-be premiership winning captain, Damien Roach, at the desk next to him, it was only a matter of minutes before he was signed up for 2026.

Wright has impressed during the first half of the Southern Tablelands/Monaro competition, showing his class in the forward pack.

The flanker said he is enjoying his time with the Red Devils and is excited to help the side defend its premiership.

“It’s been really enjoyable playing with the side and we are starting to look really good,” Wright said.

“Our depth has been strong in the forwards and back.”

Tackling and physicality are a feature of Wright’s game.

“I just love tackling and the physicality,” he said.

“Everyone else can score the tries,” Wright said.

Wright became the first player to win matches with Southern Inland and Monaro, when he played a key role in Monaro defeating Southern Inland in the representative fixture over the June long weekend.

“Winning for Monaro was a goal of mine when the season started. I can’t imagine too many people have done that,” he said.

Wright will be back in action for the Red Devils this Saturday at Rotary Oval against Crookwell.