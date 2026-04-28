Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and here in the Snowy Monaro, it’s the talk of most towns.

Hundreds of locals have tried their hand at pickleball and have loved it.

To encourage more players to join the local ranks, the Snowy Mountains Pickleball Club is hosting a come and try session on Sunday, 3 May from 1pm to 3pm at the Cooma Regional Sports Centre (located between Monaro High School and the netball courts).

There will be plenty of members to take you through the basics of the game or just have a social hit.

See for yourself what all the hype is about in this relatively new and extremely popular sport.

“This event is a great chance to discover why pickleball has become one of the world’s fastest growing sports for people of all ages. It’s also the perfect opportunity to see for yourself the fantastic sports facility our community is fortunate to have,” Snowy Mountains Pickleball president, Gary Bruce, said.

Snowy Mountains Pickleball currently has more than 100 members, ranging in ages from 13 to 85.

Some participate in the Tuesday competitions, while others prefer the social games held on various day. Many enjoy both, as games are offered at each of the club’s venues on different evenings.

Where is pickleball played?

Cooma Regional Sports Centre, 402 Yanni Street, Cooma: Tuesday 5.30pm – 7.30pm seasonal comp – divided into skill level divisions; Wednesday 2pm – 4pm social play; and Thursday 5.30pm – 7.30pm social play.

Berridale Community Hall, 2 Florence Street, Berridale: Monday 6pm - 8pm social play; and Wednesday 6pm – 8pm social play

All first-time players are always warmly welcomed, as are spectators.

The finals of the summer competition will be held at the sports centre on Tuesday, 5 May between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

The club’s winter season starts on Tuesday, 26 May and runs for 14 weeks.

Nominations for the 2026 winter season are now open. Both social and competition players interested should email Gary at

alpinein@alpineinfo.com.au