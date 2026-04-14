The Snowy River Bears started their season in sensational fashion, with both the women’s league tag and the men’s team notching compelling wins.

After a scratchy first twenty minutes littered with mistakes, the men turned a small deficit into a huge win, running away with the game in the second half to beat UC Stars 42-10.

The women were in a tight tussle for much of the game before etching out a 20-12 victory.

The afternoon also had a touch of sadness as the Snowy River Bears Rugby League Club paid tribute to Max Old, who recently passed away. Max was a long-time scorer in games with his father, Steven, who was often by his side.

A minute’s silence before the game and a jersey placed on the sideline for the duration of the game were a great tribute as the club and supporters acknowledged the family and Max’s passing.

Bears hooker, Mitchell McMahon, said the side’s second half was pleasing, with better discipline allowing the team better field position and more attacking opportunities.

“If we are talking about the first half, it was messy, we were letting a lot of penalties go and a lot of stupid stuff that we shouldn’t have been,” McMahon said.

“The boys needed to calm down, settle it down and just play our game, and in the second half we came out and did that and we put 40 on them.

“We all played for the badge and we played for Maxy, it was lovely, it was awesome,” said Bears’ hooker Mitchell McMahon after the match.”

There was no shortage of good players once the men settled into their rhythm, with prop, Harry Denford, showing plenty of go-forward, and Ben Freebody scoring a brace of tries.

Young captain, Kohen Pearce, showed some flair with several chip and chase kicks, and the backline has speed with the centre pairing of Zac McKenzie and Zane Smith, both scored tries.

Smith’s diving try in the corner was a standout moment in the game and a great finish to put the ball down in mid flight.