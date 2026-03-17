The last week has been a whirlwind for Cooma Multicultural Centre coordinator, Yvi Henderson, following the successful multicultural festival in Cooma over the weekend and Mrs Henderson being named the Monaro woman of the year.

Mrs Henderson has the honour of being the 2026 Monaro electorate woman of the year in recognition of her efforts in supporting new families arriving in Cooma and for promoting a diverse and culturally rich community.

At the multicultural festival on Sunday, Mrs Henderson was praised for her work by Member for Monaro, Steve Whan.

“Through her work at the Cooma Multicultural Centre, Yvi has supported new arrivals to the area, strengthened their connections to the community, and in turn, help new Australians, and future Australians thrive,” Mr Whan said.

“She’s made sure people who come to our region from varied backgrounds feel belonging, welcomed, and supported.”

Mrs Henderson uses her experiences as an immigrant to help others making the move to the Snowy Monaro. Mrs Henderson, from Switzerland, has lived at Shannons Flat for about 25 years, where she and husband, Danny, have raised their family.

“Yvi’s story is also deeply personal. As an immigrant herself, she understands firsthand the challenges of settling in a new country: learning new systems, finding community, and building a life far from home,” Mr Whan said.

“That experience has shaped her commitment to helping others make that same journey with dignity and support.”

Through dedication, compassion, and tireless work, Yvi continues the long tradition of welcoming people to our region and helping them feel that they truly belong.

Mrs Henderson has received praise and thanks from across the Snowy Monaro.

Snowy Monaro mayor, Chris Hanna, said Mrs Henderson's impact in the community has been profound

“A huge and very well-deserved congratulations to Yvi Henderson on being named the Monaro local woman of the year for 2026 from all of us here at council," Cr Hanna said.

“For two decades now, Yvi has committed herself to helping our local multicultural community here in the Snowy Monaro. It’s difficult to express just how big of a positive impact Yvi has made through her work, whether to our region as whole or to the countless people she has helped along the way.”

“Yvi is proof that every single one of us has the power to make a big difference, to really help make the world—or at least our small corner of it—a better place for having had us in it.”

“Thank you, Yvi, for everything you’ve done for us and for everything you’re sure to achieve in the years ahead. You deserve every accolade and all the recognition for your selfless, tireless efforts over so many years.”