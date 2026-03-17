The first artist’s impression of the new purpose-built Jindabyne Ambulance Station has been unveiled, marking a major milestone in delivering enhanced emergency care for the Snowy Mountains community.

Planning and design is in the final stages, and the construction tender process is now underway for the new station which will be located on Kosciuszko Road, west of the Snowy Mountains Grammar School.

“This announcement is a long time coming. When I became the local member for the second time, I found that the Nationals had made yet another empty promise”, said Member for Monaro, Steve Whan.

“There was no design, no funding allocation and the government didn’t even own the land at the time – in other words, nothing but announcements.

“Since returning, I’ve been working closely with Minister Park to make this project a reality.

“I’m so pleased to be able to present the artist’s impressions today, and I look forward to construction commencing in the coming months.

“Our paramedics deserve a purpose-built station to help them deliver the best possible emergency and mobile medical care when and where it’s needed, and that’s exactly what they’ll have.”

Construction is expected to begin in the coming months, following planning approval and the appointment of a builder.

The modern facility will include:

Six internal parking bays, including a dedicated wash bay;

administration and office areas;

staff amenities to support rest and wellbeing;

staff parking; and

logistics and storage areas.

The site was selected following a comprehensive planning process using best-practice modelling software to map triple zero calls. Its location will provide optimal access to the major road network, ensuring optimal emergency response times across the Snowy Mountains.

Construction on the new site will begin later this year with an expected late 2027 completion.

The current station has four paramedics and one station officer and caters to three ambulance vehicles.

“In talking to the Minister and NSW Ambulance about the region’s paramedics allocation, recognising the role that Cooma plays in terms of transporting people around I am working with them on additional paramedics to Cooma to try boost the region’s ability to cover all those transfers,” Mr Whan said.

“Jindabyne will continue to get winter supplementation as it has done in the past as the government discusses longer term considerations for the town, however at the moment we aren’t looking at a permanent addition to the staff here in Jindabyne but are looking at something in Cooma.”

The new purpose-built station will replace the existing station at Thredbo Terrace, Jindabyne enhancing emergency healthcare for the Jindabyne community.

The new Jindabyne Ambulance Station is part of the NSW government’s $232 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration Program which already delivered 53 new, rebuilt or upgraded ambulance stations across rural and regional NSW to boost frontline emergency care.

For more information visit: www.nsw.gov.au/jindabyne-ambulance-station