Nestled on the banks of the iconic Snowy River, the Dalgety Show celebrates everything that makes rural life rich, resilient, and full of heart.

This year’s theme, ‘live well, farm well’ shines a light on the health and wellbeing of our people, our animals, and our land.

The theme was selected by the hardworking Dalgety Show Society to remind us a thriving community starts with caring for ourselves and each other.

For a small village, Dalgety puts on one mighty show and it’s famous across the South East for it.

From the crack of the stock whip to the laughter in the pavilion, the Dalgety Show brings generations together to celebrate the best of rural life.

The show might not have carnival rides, but it has everything that really matters - family fun, great food, friendly competition, and genuine country hospitality.

Whether it’s checking out the cattle, admiring local crafts, or cheering on the Platypus Plunge by the river, the Dalgety Show is where community spirit shines brightest.

Come along, enjoy a true agricultural show, and help the show society celebrate living well and farming well, the Dalgety way.