Delegate’s annual show is fast approaching and I look forward to seeing you all once again at this important community event.

Talking to a couple of locals the other day, they commented on how great our pavilion always looks so I’m hoping that this year’s will be just as good as previous ones.

We have introduced a couple of new classes in the pavilion section, including one in handicrafts for those who have taken up the relatively new art of diamond dot painting.

In the photography section we have the return of a prize we introduced last year for the most successful exhibitor.

This prize is in memory of Sally-Anne Thompson whose enthusiasm for this area helped to grow it to the wonderful section it is today.

Cooma Car Club members will again be in attendance with a number of cars from bygone eras. Bradley Matthews will be putting his bullock team through its paces and the sheep dog workers their dogs.

We will again showcase the best livestock from across the district.

Snowy Monaro Regional Council personnel will also be in attendance to answer questions on any areas relating to council business. We look forward to the visit by the University of Canberra Aspire team. They will be running some free activities for children to join in, including a mini-footy kicking set up thanks to the ACT Brumbies.

The team sorting competition will also be held again this year, along with our usual fun events, including sheep colouring, basketball shootout, billy boiling competition, best decorated push bike, baby/tiny tots and junior showgirl, face painting and dog jump.

Inflatables R Us will be in attendance as will the barnyard nursery and magician. The day will culminate in a wonderful display of fireworks.

The show does not run without an enormous effort from many people who volunteer their time and energy and I wish to acknowledge and thank these people for their wonderful and generous contributions to this amazing community event. So, with all this on offer, please come along, support your local show and have a great day out.