The Shannons Flat hall has been the centre of its community for 80 years. From birthdays, special gatherings, community meetings and the famous Shannons Flat bush dances, the hall is much more than four walls.

On Saturday, 7 March, the Shannons Flat community and wider district will throw the doors open for one of its largest bush dances. An exciting 80th anniversary dance is planned to celebrate the important role the hall plays in the community.

Shannons Flat resident and hall committee president, Laura Lutton, said the weekend will bring the community together in a space that holds a special place in many locals’ hearts.

“The hall is a special place for traditional music, and bush dancing. This legacy has been handed down from the beginning, when dances were held in local shearing sheds to raise funds to build the hall,” Mrs Lutton said.

“The music and dances remain relatively unchanged since the 1940s and continue to create joyful connections year after year.”

Mrs Lutton said there has been lots of hard work over the years to ensure the hall remains a community hub.

“The work and funding has been conducted largely by volunteers, passing the hat around and rolling up their sleeves. The hall has been lucky to receive some grant funding in more recent times, and remains in very good condition after 80 happy years,” Mrs Lutton said.

The anniversary dance starts at 4pm. There will be a barbecue, games, raffles, prizes and a night filled with music and dance.

The hall committee requests a $15 entry fee, BYO drinks and a plate to share. Children under 12 are free.