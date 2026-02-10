When the Monaro Committee for Cancer Research (mcCr) embarks on a fundraising mission, there are no half measures.

The not-for-profit organisation has raised more than $1.5 million for cancer research and to support locals facing a cancer diagnosis. Now, the mcCr has another important project in its sights - a new oncology unit for the Cooma Hospital and Health Service.

To start fundraising for this major project, the mcCr will hold a sip and graze long lunch in March. It’s an event not to miss according to mcCr president, Karen McGufficke.

“We are really looking forward to this event. It will be the first time we hold a long lunch and so far, we are overwhelmed with the support,” Mrs McGufficke said.

This is our push to start fundraising for a new and much-needed oncology unit at Cooma Hospital and Health Service.”

Within 20 minutes of tickets going on sale, 120 had sold. The support from the community comes as no surprise to Mrs McGufficke who has president, oversaw the popular mcCr Hot City Disco which raised about $300,000.

“Our community is very generous and supportive of our fundraisers. The long lunch is selling quickly, we have 400 spots available,” Mrs McGufficke said.

“The lunch is open to all, it’s not a ladies only event so all are welcome.”

The long lunch will be held at the stunning Bobingah, near Nimmitabel on Saturday, 28 March. The lunch is on from 11.30am to 3.30pm. Tickets available through the mccr website, they close Monday, 9 March.

The event is different to the garden parties the mcCr has held, there won’t be market stalls, rather everyone sitting down to a lovely lunch and entertainment from local duo, Montgomery Church.

For those wishing to make a purchase of mcCr items, the organisation will have its stall present on the day.

The mcCr has launched a campaign to deliver a new oncology unit at the Cooma Hospital and Health Service.

The unit was opened in 2007, thanks largely to the advocacy of the mcCr which joined forces with the then Greater Southern Health to apply for a NSW Cancer Institute Health Services Innovation grant.

Renovations took place in 2017 through donations from the mcCr’s fundraisers, Strictly Musical and its garden party, as well as generous local bequests.