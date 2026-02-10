The documentary ‘Manna’ by local film maker Magdalene Lemcke and composer Dante Clavijo will be screened at the Cooma Little Theatre on Friday, 20 February.

This short documentary discusses the Monaro dieback, an environmental event which Upper Snowy Landcare has centred much of its land regeneration efforts around in recent years. The Monaro dieback is a silent and shocking symptom of ecological collapse in the Snowy Monaro region linked to land management practices and climate stresses.

‘Manna’ explores how this particular event has come about, what the response has been and what the way forward looks like.

The public is invited to attend this community film screening of the short documentary which recently won Best Documentary at the Far South Film Festival with an original score.

The foyer opens at 6.30pm for a 7pm screening, at 7.20pm there will be an opportunity for questions/discussion.

No tickets sales at the door. Tickets at $6 can be purchased from the eventbrite website.