The proposed new Jindabyne public preschool, to be located at the Jindabyne Public School education campus, is causing concerning among local families.

Parents are worried the preschool will take away primary school education facilities, turn the school into a construction site and further add to the site’s parking congestion.

Parents have lobbied together to create a petition and are urging other worried families to write to Member for Monaro, Steve Whan, to try to get the preschool re-located.

The petition says while the community strongly supports the need for public preschool and early intervention services, this expansion proposal should not come at the cost of primary learning spaces and playground areas.

The Department of Education said the government funded preschool will be in its own block, Block C1, with two preschool classrooms and dedicated preschool staff room and amenities being delivered.

Public preschool sites were prioritised in areas of highest need based on a rigorous process overseen by an independent expert reviewer and probity advisor.

The petition also states that reducing classrooms and outdoor space in the public school section will place pressure on students and staff and impact student wellbeing.

‘Early Intervention services also require purpose-built facilities and cannot simply be delivered in converted classrooms,’ the petition states.

‘We ask that the department commit to changing the location of the purpose-built preschool and early intervention facilities to prevent reduced primary school space. We also ask that genuine consultation occur with the school community.’

The Department of Education stated staff will continue to consult and work closely with the school to mitigate construction impacts to teaching and learning.

A Project Reference Group (PRG) has been established, which includes a community representative.

“The department has been regularly meeting with the Project Reference Group and working closely with school leadership to ensure the final design has minimal impact on the public school site while providing a world-class early learning facility for local families,” a NSW Department of Education spokesperson said.

“Project updates will be shared with the community regularly as the project progresses. Once complete, this precinct will offer a high-quality preschool to Year 12 education, setting up the region’s young people for success.

“All 100 new public preschools are being co-located with public primary schools, supporting a strong transition for children from preschool to school and making school drop-off and pick-up easier for families.”

Two project updates have been issued to the community – in September and December 2025 – outlining key information and milestones for the project, including contact information for Schools Infrastructure.

Member for Monaro, Steve Whan, said he strongly supports fee-free public preschools, particularly co-located preschools, as a way of reducing educational disadvantage for children from families that might not otherwise be able to access early childhood education.

Mr Whan said he expects ‘genuine consultation’ to occur with the Jindabyne community over the preschool’s location.

“I would be extremely disappointed if we were not able to deliver the service in Jindabyne, more importantly I would be dismayed for local families with children who would miss out on getting the best start,” Mr Whan said.

“Having said that, I did say in my response to the P&C last year that I expected Schools Infrastructure to consult with the school community about issues such as location, access and parking.

“I expect that to be genuine consultation with efforts to respond to, and address, issues raised.

“It is a shame the school was designed before inclusion of co-located facilities became Government policy.

“I acknowledge that this fact, plus the site, complicates the process.”

Mr Whan said he is happy to continue to talk with the Minister of Education’s office, the Department and Schools infrastructure regarding concerns being raised.

“I do believe a public preschool offers a massive educational benefit to the region,” Mr Whan said.