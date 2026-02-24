At Cooma Hearing, audiologist, Sophie Robinson, is experienced in supporting people with tinnitus, and tinnitus-related hearing concerns.

Cooma Hearing provides comprehensive diagnostic tinnitus assessments to help identify contributing factors and tailor an individual management plan, including appropriate treatment options.

“We fit a wide range of hearing aids for both private and government patients, allowing us to find solutions that suit your hearing needs and lifestyle,” Sophie said.

“We also offer tinnitus counselling and, where appropriate, referral to other health professionals such as GPs, ENT specialists or psychologists.”

In regional areas like Cooma and the Snowy Mountains, noise exposure through work, farming, machinery and shooting can increase the risk of hearing loss and tinnitus.

What is tinnitus?

Tinnitus is the abnormal perception of sound(s) in the head and/or ears which have no external source. It can be described as a buzzing or ringing, or a whooshing or humming sound.

Tinnitus is a common condition that can affect individuals of all ages. However, it is more commonly experienced by older individuals or those with hearing loss.

It is estimated that 15-20 per cent of adults have tinnitus.

What causes it?

Hearing loss, commonly due to the natural ageing process

Exposure to loud noise which in turn can damage hearing

Tinnitus can also be a symptom of ear disease such as Otosclerosis, Menieres or Otitis Media

Temporo-mandibular Joint Dysfunction

Physical trauma such as head or neck injuries

What can be done to help/ how to avoid developing tinnitus?

Getting your hearing tested to see if there is any underlying hearing loss

Using ear protection when exposed to excessive noise, eg shooting, motorcycling, loud machinery

Hearing aids can be helpful if there is an underlying hearing loss

Sound therapy can be helpful to get relief from the tinnitus symptoms.