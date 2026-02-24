The Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club (VJMC) is bringing its annual National Rally to Jindabyne for the first time, a weekend celebration of pre-80s Japanese motorcycles that will draw riders and fans from across the globe.

The VJMC is a worldwide club with four branches - Australia, New Zealand, North America and the United Kingdom - united by a shared mission to foster the restoration and riding of older Japanese motorcycles.

While many enthusiasts belong to more than one branch, the Australian chapter operates as a not-for-profit community association run by volunteers, with a focus on preserving, restoring and enjoying motorcycles that are more than 15 years old.

The VJMC began in the United States in the late 1970s, and since its establishment has held many annual rally events and has raised thousands of dollars for charities across the country.

The group produced its first magazine and participated in its first bike show in Adelaide in 1983.

Today, the organisation continues to support vintage motorcycle preservation and riding across its global network.

Organisers report strong participation for the Jindabyne event, with approximately 316 registrations representing 391 people and 339 bikes.

The event runs from Friday, 27 February to Sunday, 1 March and promises a weekend of riding, exhibitions and community activities for vintage motorcycle lovers.

Cooma Car Club member, Tony Nassar, said the rally will include a barbecue for the visitors to stop by the Cooma Car Club Museum in Cooma on their way out of Jindabyne, with support from the club’s Sunday activities.

Mr Nassar said that roughly 300 riders are expected to pass through the museum, and he emphasised the club’s broader role as a historic motoring museum that celebrates all things motorised, including vintage bikes.

“The plan also includes some Cooma Car Club members escorting rally participants in their vintage cars from Berridale to Cooma on Sunday and guiding them to the car club’s premises,” Mr Nassar said.

“Hosting the VJMC at the Cooma Car Club goes with our values and morals of preserving these vintage bikes, the same way we preserve vintage cars.

“If they need somewhere to stop to have a quick bite before they continue riding, then it’s only the right thing to do.

“We support not only our car enthusiasts, but our bike enthusiasts as well. We welcome them to peruse our museum.”

Organisers will host a presentation dinner on Saturday night, featuring guest speakers and an indoor display along with a charitable auction with all proceeds benefiting Cooma Hospital, underlining the event’s community-focused spirit.

The rally provides an opportunity to celebrate and preserve vintage Japanese motorcycles while strengthening ties between bike enthusiasts and local motoring clubs.

The club welcomes riders who own vintage bikes and those who simply share an interest in the era, reflecting the inclusive ethos that has helped sustain the VJMC’s global community for decades.