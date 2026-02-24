Medicare bulk billing incentive changes introduced in November 2025 are helping improve access to GP care for patients in the Snowy Monaro.

Monaro Medical Practice says the changes are a positive step toward supporting both patients and general practices, helping ensure ongoing access to essential healthcare services locally.

Practice owner, Dr Domonic Manassa, said general practice plays a vital role in supporting the long-term health of rural communities.

“Access to a regular GP is incredibly important, particularly in regional areas,” Dr Manassa said.

“Continuity of care allows us to manage chronic conditions, provide preventative healthcare, and support patients through all stages of life.”

Monaro Medical Practice offers a wide range of services including general health care, preventative health checks, chronic disease management, mental health support, skin cancer treatment, women’s and children’s health, and pregnancy care.

Dr Manassa said the incentive changes gives GP practices, such as Monaro Medical Practice, greater capacity to support patients.

“This would be the most positive healthcare investment this federal government has made. Investing in health has so any benefits to a community,” Dr Manassa said.

“We are very proud to have offered bulk billing before the incentive. We want to make sure cost-of-living pressures don’t impact people seeking healthcare.”

Bulk billing is available at the practice for eligible standard consultations, helping improve access to essential GP services for the local community. Fees may apply to some specialised services, including pregnancy care and certain Medicare consultations, depending on the nature of the service and individual eligibility.

Practice manager, Stefanie Storey, said the updated incentives help support access to care while ensuring the sustainability of general practice in regional areas.

“Our focus has always been on providing high-quality healthcare to the local community,” Mrs Storey said.

“These changes help ensure we can continue supporting patients across Cooma and the wider Monaro region.”

With a growing team and expanded services, Monaro Medical Practice continues to welcome new patients.