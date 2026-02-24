Revive Rehab in Cooma is proud to support the health and wellbeing of the Snowy Mountains community through personalised, evidence-based exercise and rehabilitation services.

With more than 10 years’ experience in clinical exercise rehabilitation, the clinic provides personalised, evidence-based services to help individuals improve strength, mobility and confidence.

With a strong focus on chronic disease management, injury rehabilitation, cancer recovery and healthy ageing, Revive Rehab provides tailored programs designed to meet individual goals. Whether returning to activity after injury, managing diabetes or osteoporosis, or reducing falls risk, clients receive professional guidance in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Clinical Pilates is a core part of the clinic’s offering, with both mat and reformer sessions available. These group and individual sessions focus on core strength, posture, flexibility, and controlled movement, making them suitable for rehabilitation as well as general strength and conditioning.

Upcoming 2026 group programs include:

Falls prevention

Diabetes and exercise

Men’s exercise class

Cancer rehab class

Teen’s pilates class

Men’s pilates class

These structured programs are designed specifically for regional community members looking for safe, supervised exercise in a small group setting.

Revive Rehab accepts NDIS, Medicare (EPC/CDM), DVA, Workcover and private health insurance clients.

Located at 27 Bombala Street, Cooma, the clinic is committed to helping locals revive their strength, restore their confidence and reclaim their quality of life.

For bookings or enquiries, contact Revive Rehab.