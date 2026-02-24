In 2024, Snowy Mountains Physiotherapy marked a major milestone, re-locating after 14 years at Bombala Street Surgery to a new, purpose-built location.

Located at 168 Sharp Street Surgery, the new setup is designed to meet growing demand for physiotherapy services across the Snowy Monaro region.

The move represented a significant step forward for the long-standing practice, which has become a trusted provider of physiotherapy care in Cooma and Jindabyne.

The premises feature four fully equipped physiotherapy treatment rooms, along with a dedicated gym and rehabilitation area, allowing for a broader range of services and more personalised patient care.

Practice director, Renee Pirozzi, and staff say the expanded space has made a noticeable difference.

“The modern layout enables multiple clinicians to work simultaneously, reduces wait times, and provides greater flexibility for rehabilitation programs, group exercise sessions and injury prevention work,” Ms Pirozzi said.

Importantly, the facility has also created opportunities for staff growth. With additional treatment rooms and gym space now available, Snowy Mountains Physiotherapy has been able to expand its team to better serve the local community.

By June 2026, the practice is expected to have six full-time physiotherapists working across its Cooma and Jindabyne locations.

The expansion comes in response to increasing demand for physiotherapy services in the region, particularly as the Snowy Mountains continues to grow and attract residents, workers and visitors with active lifestyles.

From sports injuries and post-operative rehabilitation to chronic pain management and workplace injuries, the practice aims to support patients at every stage of recovery.

With upgraded facilities, an expanding team and a continued focus on quality care, Snowy Mountains Physiotherapy is well positioned to support the health and mobility of the Snowy Monaro community well into the future.