Unity, power of community and connection were the themes of this year’s Nimmitabel Australia Day event held at Lake Williams on Monday.

Award recipients were Joan O’Reilly, Marcia McGinn, Linda Thistleton, Rhonda McCarthy and Bronnie Taylor, all recognised for their exceptional work and dedication to the Nimmitabel community.

Guests arrived at the picturesque location to be greeted with a distinctly Australiana homage of tea, coffee and lamingtons, instrumental Australian songs playing in the background and a decorative presentation of large bunches of fresh eucalyptus hanging from picnic table umbrellas, combined with a colour palette of white, gum green, timber tones representing the beautiful Australian bush landscape.

The formal ceremony began with Nimmitabel Advancement Group’s president, Vickie Pollard, acting as master of ceremonies.

She began by acknowledging the Ngarigo people, the Traditional Custodians of the land on which they had gathered, and also acknowledged the pioneers of Nimmitabel village - “the generations of families, workers, carers, volunteers and quiet achievers who, over a long and proud history, have shaped Nimmitabel into the place we know and love today”.

“Small towns like ours are often described as resilient,” Mrs Pollard said.

“But what truly defines them is the community beneath that resilience. Nimmitabel is built on people showing up - again and again and for their groups, for their neighbours, for the town.

“Even when there are challenges or differences. This town knows how to come together on days like these. With a shared effort. Shared commitment. Shared care.

“In 2026, Nimmitabel stands as a place where quiet unity still means something. Where shared responsibility is not a slogan, but a lived experience.

“On Australia Day, we pause to honour that spirit and recognise those who have given their time, their hearts, and often decades of their lives to this community.

“For that, we thank you. We salute you for choosing community. And admire you for helping Nimmitabel continue to stand strong in 2026.”

The first guest speaker was respected community leader and elder, Uncle Bunja Smith from the Yukemboorong Men’s Group. Uncle Bunja shared reflections on unity, connection and coming together.

President of the Nimmitabel Show Society, Ben Litchfield, a strong advocate for community connection in the village spoke about how the Nimmitabel Show acts as a connector event, providing a reason to show up together, and also the importance of volunteers.

Mr Litchfield introduced the Showperson of the Year, Charlee Tozer, who addressed the gathering prior to the official 2026 Australia Day Citizen Awards presentation.

Dean Lynch, known for his service across Cooma-Monaro Shire Council/Snowy Monaro Regional Council, was invited to the event to present the two awards.

The first was given to a group of women, Joan O’Reilly, Marcia McGinn, Linda Thistleton and Rhonda McCarthy, members of The Women of The Seniors Afternoon Tea.

Bronnie Taylor received the second award.

“Mrs Taylor is one of Nimmitabel’s most enduring and widely respected contributors - a woman whose life of service began locally and expanded outward, without ever losing sight of home, who has given decades of commitment to the village and the region,” Mr Lynch said.

The ceremony ended with much applause for the award recipients and messages of congratulations.

“You are a true inspiration to everyone here today, and we thank you sincerely for all that you have done - and continue to do, for our region and our village,” Mrs Pollard said.

“A special thank you to The Nimmitabel Lions Club for hosting their annual barbecue breakfast and thank you to all our special guests, presenters, and to everyone who has joined us this morning to share in this celebration.”