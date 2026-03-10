Snowy Mountains Grammar School has been crowned overall champions at the 2026 Australian MTB Interschools Championships held at Thredbo, following an outstanding week of racing across all divisions.

In a display of strength across the entire program, the school was named champion school in both the senior and junior competitions before also securing the overall championship title.

More than 1200 riders from around 300 schools across Australia competed in the national event, widely regarded as the largest mountain biking competition for school students in the country.

Students raced across four disciplines, downhill, flow, all mountain and pump track with individual performances contributing points towards overall school standings.

Snowy Mountains Grammar School riders delivered exceptional results across the week, securing first place in both Division 1 (Years 11–12) and Division 2 (Years 9–10), while the Junior School team was crowned Australian MTB Interschools primary school champions.

Senior riders produced a series of standout performances. In Division 1 Boys, Zac R emerged as one of the school’s leading riders, winning the flow event, finishing second in pump track, third in downhill, and fourth in all mountain. Archi L and Samuel L also recorded strong top-ten finishes across multiple disciplines.

These results helped Snowy Mountains Grammar School secure the Division 1 Boys team titles in both flow and all mountain, contributing strongly to the school’s overall championship result.

In Division 2 Boys, Ashton B led the way with a third-place finish in downhill and seventh in flow, helping the team secure fifth place in the Division 2 boys’ flow team standings.

Snowy Mountains Grammar School’s Division 2 Girls team delivered one of the most dominant performances of the championships. The team swept the all mountain podium through Madeline L, Lilly B and Alessia D.

In downhill, Madeline L and Lilly B finished first and second, while the school placed six riders inside the top eight.

In pump track, Snowy Mountains Grammar School riders claimed the top six places, led by Lilly B in first, Madeline L second and Alessia D third.

The dominance continued in flow, where Madeline L won, Alessia D finished second, Lilly B third, and Snowy Mountains Grammar School filled five of the top five places, securing the Division 2 Girls Flow team title.

The School’s Junior School riders also played a crucial role in the overall championship result, with 13 students competing across four disciplines and helping secure the Australian MTB Interschools Primary School Championship.

Standout junior performances came from Miles V, who won all four disciplines to be crowned Division 5 Boys Champion, and Sienna V, who also delivered a flawless performance to win every event and claim the Division 4 Girls title.

Behind the results was a strong team effort, with students supported throughout the week by a dedicated group of parents and a team of four Snowy Mountains Grammar School staff attending each day of the championships.

“Special recognition goes to mountain bike co-ordinator Nathan B, whose leadership and commitment played a key role in guiding and supporting students throughout the week of competition,” a school spokesperson said.

The results highlight the depth of talent across Snowy Mountains Grammar School’s mountain bike program and reflect a strong culture of commitment, teamwork and high performance.

The overall championship marks another milestone for the school’s growing mountain bike program and reinforces its reputation as one of Australia’s leading schools for mountain biking.