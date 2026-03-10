Three Dalgety Show stalwarts have been inducted into the show’s life membership ranks, honoured for their many years of service to the Dalgety community.

At the show’s official opening on Sunday, 8 March, new president Jodi Brooks had the privilege of announcing Jock Wallace, Jim Fletcher and Natalee Freebody-Reid as the show’s latest life members.

Mr Wallace received his life membership for his years as the show’s sheep steward. Mr Fletcher is well-known in the district for his poultry endeavours and was recognised for his support of the show’s poultry section.

Ms Freebody-Reid’s induction came as little surprise following her 13 years on the show committee.

A proud Ms Freebody-Reid said she loves being part of the show and thanked all its volunteers for keeping it running.

“This is an absolute honour, I love the Dalgety Show,” Ms Freebody-Reid said.

“i can’t thank everyone enough for getting this show up and running. I’m so proud to be a life member.”

Presiding over first show, Mrs Brooks said the day was another wonderful display of country living.

A highlight of the show, was the visit by the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation skin check-up van. The van offered free skin checks for show goers.

The show was opened by the Monaro Committee for Cancer Research, which ran a stall to promote its work in the community.

While show numbers were still being finalised at the time of going to print, Mrs Brooks said a crowd record could be on the cards.

“We were very pleased with the number of people who came to our show,” she said.