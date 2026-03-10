At this year’s Cooma Show, the best of the South East’s beef cattle paraders will be on show for the Zone 6 group final.

Competitors must be aged between 13 and 19 years as of 1 May, 2025, to compete in the state final championships at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Competitors over 19 years and under 25 can enter the open cattle paraders in Sydney and competitors must lead a bull at any age.

Each group final will be allowed to select from three to 10 finalists, depending on the number of entrants in the group final.

Paraders may lead a steer, heifer, or bull under 20-months.

Paraders must be neatly attired and males are expected to wear a tie.

The competition is designed to select the parader who has prepared, presents and parades an animal before a judge most effectively.

Come along and watch the paraders at the Cooma Show this year.