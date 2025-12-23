Snowy Monaro Regional Council (SMRC) has announced the Jindabyne Claypits precinct re-opened ahead of schedule on Saturday 20 December.

Work crews have put in a huge amount of effort over the last seven months to complete the major Claypits Carpark Upgrade Project, battling difficult weather and unexpected delays to re-open this important public area before the end of the year.

While the majority of project works are complete, there are some outstanding lighting, landscaping and tree planting works that will be completed in early 2026.

Council’s priority has been to reopen the Claypits site as soon as possible.

"It’s more important that our community has access to the Claypits parking and recreation areas over the busy Christmas and New Year period than it is for us to have every last detail finished," a SMRC spokesperson said.

The Claypits Carpark Upgrade Project is a joint initiative of the Australian government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and the NSW government’s Snowy Mountains Special Activation Precinct initiative.

"Council thanks the Jindabyne community for their patience and understanding while these works were carried out.

"We look forward to seeing you all out and enjoying the upgraded Claypits precinct," the spokesperson added.

Visit the project page on Council’s website at https://qrco.de/Claypits for further information about this major revitalisation project.