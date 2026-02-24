Golfers turned out in big numbers on Sunday for the Sandy Wallace Trophy and stroke monthly medal, as they fine-tuned their game for next week’s start of the 72-hole club championship.

Kylie Woodcock had the best ladies’ score of the day, a fine 63 nett, and Isaac Freebody shot the best nett men’s score of 65 nett.

In third place was Rory McDonnell with 66 nett, and Steve Cuff was the best in A-grade with 67 nett.

The ball competition for Sunday ran down to a nett 70, players having to better their handicap to win a ball.

The men’s nearest-the-pins were won by Richard Hendriks on three, Geoff Murphy on eight, Andrew Haigh on 15, and Dylan Hughes on 17 and Kylie Woodock was the only nearest-the-pin for the ladies on eight.

Last Wednesday, Nadine Archibald won the day with a nett 70, on a three-way countback from Steve Young and Jan O’Halloran.

Laurie Whitehead had the best score in A-grade with a nett 73, and the ball comp ran down to 73 nett.

The Wednesday men’s near pins were Dave Rubin on three, Bob Haigh on eight, Peter Hastings on 15 and Geoff Murphy on 17. The ladies’ near pins were won by Jan O’Halloran on three, Vickii Roarty on eight and Michelle White on 17.

Saturday, 28 February, is the first round of the 72-hole club championships to be completed over two consecutive weekends.