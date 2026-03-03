The favourable weather over the summer season has influenced strong visitor numbers to the Snowy Monaro region.

Businesses in the region that were open during the school holidays reported steady trade and events were well-attended.

“Retailers in Cooma have reported a strong summer season, with visitor numbers boosting foot traffic across the town,” Cooma Chamber of Commerce president, Alicia Bolton, said.

“Local businesses noted increased shopping activity as tourists and day-trippers spent time exploring the region, creating a busy and positive trading period. The influx of visitors provided a welcome lift for retailers, highlighting the important role seasonal tourism plays in supporting the local economy.”

Supervisor National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Snowy Region Visitor Centre Jindabyne, Mark Miklas, said door numbers have increased by 0.7 per cent when comparing the summer seasons of 2025 and 2026 and retail customer spending has grown by 6.4 per cent over the same period.

“Overall, this summer has been quite busy, with a noticeable rise in visitor numbers during traditional school and public holidays,” Mr Miklas said.

“Fortunately, the weather has been favourable for various outdoor activities, particularly day hiking in Kosciuszko National Park, which remains a major attraction.

“On our own NPWS front, we have seen a strong increase in visitors taking part in our school holiday educational programs presented by our Discovery Rangers.”

Additionally, the visitor centre staff observed a growing interest in mountain biking, both gravity and enduro, in the area.

Within the Cooma and Bombala regions data gathered reflects the same result.

Based on region-level banking transaction data, total visitor numbers to the Snowy Monaro were up 8.3 per cent in December 2025 and 8.5 per cent in January 2026 compared to the previous year.

Total visitor spending was also up 10 per cent in December and 7.8 per cent in January, again compared to the year prior.

Altogether, there has been an 18.6 per cent year-on-year increase in day trip visitors to the region this summer.

Visitor centre statistics reveal the majority of visitors this summer came from NSW, followed by the ACT and Victoria.

Most of the enquiries are for town information, activities and attractions, Cooma in particular deals with a significant number of queries about Kosciuszko National Park.

Souvenir and in-store shopping purchases at Snowy Monaro Regional Council’s two visitor centres are up 67 per cent compared to the average sales figure from the last several years, attributable to the increased range of local produce and locally-themed items sourced and stocked.

Delegate Progress Association vice-president, Karen Cash, said the summer season in the village was consistently steady.

"Visitors were coming to Delegate along the Orbost Road and also up from the coast.

"The caravan park saw many regulars returning for their summer break and I think there were more than the usual numbers of bikes through the village, which was great for the hotel and the cafe," Mrs Cash said.

"I know the Old Delegate Post Office did well and the extra summer heat helped our lavender to flower for our open garden as part of the Celebrate Lavender event in late January."

Autumn is expected to also produce solid numbers as the Monaro and mountains switch to what is traditionally a popular season.