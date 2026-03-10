Families in Cooma and the surrounding region are invited to connect with Snowy Mountains Grammar School at a relaxed meet and greet with the senior leadership team including our head of middle and senior school, Mr Tim Bland at The Alpine Hotel on Tuesday, 18 March from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Importantly, 12 families from Cooma are already part of the Snowy Mountains Grammar School community, with students travelling each day on the school’s dedicated bus service to and from Cooma. For many families, the journey is simpler than they first expect.

The evening is designed to be informal and welcoming. Rather than presentations, the focus is on conversation, an opportunity for families to ask questions, explore learning pathways and get to know the people behind the school. Whether you are actively considering enrolment or simply beginning to explore future options, the team welcomes the chance to connect.

Last year’s Cooma meet and greet highlighted the value of these local conversations. Twelve people attended, including three prospective families, along with current families who generously shared their experiences of the school. A past student also joined the evening, adding to the strong sense of connection and community.

These gatherings are about opening the door to conversation and making it easy for local families to learn more about what Snowy Mountains Grammar School offers.

Families are welcome to drop in, ask questions and start a conversation that could help shape their child’s future. For more information on Snowy Mountains Grammar School visit www.smgs.nsw.edu.au.