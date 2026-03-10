Herb and Laura Kennedy have left a profound and long-lasting contribution to the Bombala community.

The brother and sister who passed away within days of each other in 2014, bequeathed a very generous amount of money to the community, to allow for the construction of a retirement village in Bombala.

The Kennedy village is run by Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care. The organisation’s CEO, Julie Evans, is looking forward to the village’s official opening on Monday, 16 March at 11am.

“The Kennedy story is unique. What a wonderful legacy Herb and Laura have left for their community,” Ms Evans said.

“We are proud to be part of the Bombala community.

“The Kennedy offers a friendly community environment and inbuilt support structure. Residents will enjoy easier, low-maintenance living.”

The village is located on land next door to the Bombala Anglican Church with easy access to the town centre. The Kennedy village includes 150 two-bedroom, single-storey villas.

