Monaro landholders and residents are calling on Snowy Monaro Regional Councillors to say no to the proposed Coonerang Wind Farm, citing concerns with the project’s location and impact on the landscape.

Cr Narelle Davis will move a notice of motion at this week’s council meeting, calling for the organisation to reject the proposed wind farm and make its stance known to the state goverment.

Cr Davis said the wind farm’s location at The Brothers, between Cooma and Nimmitabel, will damage the Monaro’s visual amenity.

“There is widespread community opposition to the Coonerang Wind Farm development proposed by a Sydney development company,” Cr Davis said.

“This is due to the towers being more than twice the height of the Boco Rock wind towers (a wind farm located along the Snowy River Way) and the towers would become the overriding feature of the Monaro plain, visible from more than 30km away.”

The Coonerang Wind Farm is being proposed by developers, Someva Renewables. If approved, 33 wind turbines would be constructed.

Cr Davis’ motion also calls for council to write to Member for Monaro, Steve Whan, and Member for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain, and express its disapproval of the project. The motion also seeks recognition of a community funded report - Central Monaro Plains Deep Landscape Values Assessment developed by Dr Dennis Williamson - that Cr Davis said demonstrates the cultural, social and economic value of the Monaro landscape.

Dr Williamson found the iconic Monaro landscape has such environmental values it should be pursued for inclusion as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Biosphere Reserve.

‘The Central Monaro Plains represent a big landscape, a cinemagraphic landscape, a landscape that is at once subtle and understated, and at the same time, a landscape that tells an incredible Australian story,’ the report states.

Currently in Australia there are only four biosphere reserves.

UNESCO Biosphere Reserves are areas demonstrating a balanced relationship between people and nature, promoting conservation and sustainable development.

REAL Monaro, a local group opposing the Coonerang Wind Farm, is urging councillors to support Cr Davis’ motion.

“People who live in Cooma and surrounds will be able to see how the turbines will dominate their views, many who will see them from their homes,” Jim Litchfield, member of REAL Monaro Inc, said.

“With a height of 270 metres, as high as the tallest building in Sydney, we think the community will be shocked to see how dominant they will be.”

Someva Renewables’ Managing director, Jamie Chivers, said the company is committed to ensuring the financial and economic benefits of the proposed wind farm are shared with the community, particularly neighbours to the proposed project.

“The proposed Coonerang Wind Farm is being shaped in partnership with the local community, and this program is about making sure neighbours share directly in the benefits,” Mr Chivers said. “By providing annual, long-term cash payments, the Neighbour Benefits Program can support families, help strengthen local farming businesses and provide a reliable source of income that stays within the local community.”