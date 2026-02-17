When Snowy Monaro Regional Council voted six to five to knock-back a development application for a freight transport facility on Carlaminda Road, residents along the road thought their battle was won.

The development proposal will come back to council at this week’s meeting following three councillors submitting a rescission motion.

Councillors John Rooney, Luke Williamson and Andrew Thaler, who voted in favour of council staff’s recommendation to approve the proposal at the December meeting, have lodged a rescission motion to bring the matter back to the council table.

Residents of Carlaminda Road are urging councillors to again vote against the proposal. Residents say the proposal will significantly change the amenity of their rural-residential properties.

“A truck depot belongs in an appropriately zoned industrial area with suitable road infrastructure, not on rural primary production land beside a home,” Carlaminda Road resident, Ingrid Wittig, said.

“This proposal represents a clear conflict with the intent of rural primary production zoning. Allowing this development would set a concerning precedent.”

Barbara and Don Menchin live closest to the proposed facility. Mrs Menchin said if the facility goes ahead, it will drastically change their way of life.

“My husband and I are now retired, enjoying our garden and lifestyle on our small farm where we have lived for 34 years on Carlaminda Road, Cooma,” Mrs Menchin said.

“Our family and friends have enjoyed the tranquil aspect of our farm and have commented on how Monbeef and the community recycling centre (both facilities near the proposed freight transport facility) do not impact our life.”

In the council business papers, it states the proposal ‘aims to support an existing freight transport facility located at Polo Flat.

‘The application is for a freight transport facility for the parking of up to 15 trucks and a maximum 25 (40ft) ancillary shipping containers on a gravel hardstand area with a storage area total impact area of 25,600m2 approximately with hardstand of approximately 21,400m2,’ the report states.

‘The applicant is seeking council approval for traffic movements to and from the site to occur between the hours of 4am and 8pm on a daily basis to load/unload trailers and goods for transport.

‘The development does not propose any permanent structures or lighting on the site.”

Council will meet on Thursday, 19 February in the Jindabyne Memorial Hall to discuss and vote on the rescission motion.