The Monaro Billy Cart Derby has become one of the region’s favourite family events. Attracting hundreds of spectators each year, and dozens of racers, the derby not only brings many people to Cooma, it provided a wholesome event for the family to enjoy.

This year’s derby is set to attract a record number of racers, each competing for a record prize pool with $2000 up-for-grabs.

The Cooma Car Club, host of the event, is gearing-up for another exciting Sunday of racing.

“Last year we had another terrific event with record entries and a new speed benchmark,” Cooma Car Club president and derby organiser, Tony Nassar, said.

“We want the day to be family-friendly and get the kids away from the computer and devices.”

At the 2025 event, Alan Roberts of Wollongong set a new Monaro Billy Cart Derby record of 45km/h, clocking the fastest time of the day.

The Monaro Billy Cart Derby will be held on Sunday, 22 February at the Cooma Showground. Racer registrations at 9am, $20 entry. For spectators, the action starts at 10am with a gold coin entry.

A special feature of this year’s derby will be the awarding of the perpetual David Barron trophy, in recognition of David’s contribution to the derby. Over many years, David donated the hay bales used to protect racers and spectators.

Cart designs will range from boats to bikes and an appearance from the Australian Army is expected.