The infants campus at St Patrick’s School was a hive of activity on Tuesday, 24 February as school students, their parents, staff and family gathered at the annual ‘A Taste of St Pat’s’ expo.

The barbecue was running hot with plenty of sausages for the classic sausage sandwich, while tables were set with a range of tasty and diverse food - both savoury and sweet - and the drinks of water were a welcome beverage on a hot, steamy afternoon.

Parents were able to meet their children’s teachers, talk to other parents, students had extra time to run around with their new (and old) friends and a special dance was performed by student dancers dressed in colourful, bright costume highlighting the theme of the afternoon.

‘A Taste of St Pat’s’ is a community cultural expo and festival held early in the year, featuring a diverse, multi-cultural, and “taste-of” style market showcasing food, music and performances. St Patrick’s School Cooma’s festival each year is testament to the vibrant, inclusive spirit of the St Patrick’s community.