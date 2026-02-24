The Cooma and St Patrick’s Parish School communities were provided the opportunity last week to give direct feedback to a proposal to change parking on Murray Street, Cooma.

This follows a request by residents and school representatives to Snowy Monaro Regional Council (SMRC) to improve parking and traffic safety measures on Murray Street.

During school drop off and pick up times, the street and the intersection between Murray and Vale Streets becomes extremely busy.

SMRC and the Snowy Monaro Local Traffic Forum (LTF) developed the proposed changes based on recommendations from NSW Police and Transport for NSW LTF representatives.

The proposal involves rear-to-kerb angled parking, line-marked parking bays, accessible parking and the potential for a new stop-and-drop area for the infants’ campus.

Co-chair of the St Patrick’s School Cooma Community Council, Helen Watson, was impressed with the turnout of parents, teachers and community members who attended last Tuesday’s “pop up stall” hosted by council.

Ms Watson thanked everyone who took the time to voice concerns about this proposal and to highlight the significant safety issues that could arise if it was implemented.

Some of the additional requests put forward to council, Transport for NSW and Police NSW from the attendees included standard line marking for Murray and Vale Streets, disabled parking for all three campuses, additional pedestrian crossings (e.g., infants to church), restrictions on heavy vehicle movements during school drop-off and pick-up and a drop-and-go zone.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with council to achieve practical, effective solutions and to ensure more parking spaces and a safer road environment for all members of our community,” Ms Watson said.

St Patrick’s School principal, Dr Sean Mangan, spoke to parents at the pop-up stall on Tuesday.

“Our school is urging council to make student safety the top priority in the upcoming Traffic Management Plan,” Dr Mangan said.

“While we value working collaboratively, we remain concerned about the risks associated with rear-to-kerb parking, insufficient pedestrian crossings, unclear line marking, heavy vehicle movements during peak times and limited accessible disabled parking.”

Dr Mangan said these issues impact the safety of our students and families daily.

“As our school continues to grow, we are seeking a thorough, well-planned solution that delivers a safer environment for the entire community.”

The pop up stall had its desired affect, generating plenty of discussion among officials, the school community and residents of Murray Street with child safety of paramount concern for everyone.

One parent said there is no other place in the town where there is rear-to-kerb parking, it’s all nose-to-kerb, and “some drivers might not be confident at angled rear-to-kerb parking, especially those with cars that do not have reversing cameras”.

Others enquired about increasing the number of parking spaces, implementing drop off and pick up zones by making use of existing space that is not currently utilised, or remarked that line marking will reduce the availability of car parking.

“I don’t think it will work, it will just make the issues worse,” one parent said.

Another parent raised concerns about the sense in introducing the first rear-to-kerb parking area within the town in an active child zone.

Installing a pedestrian island along the middle of the street so parents and children can stop safely while crossing Murray Street was also suggested.

Members of the community are encouraged to express their views about the proposed changes on council’s ‘Your Say’ www.yoursaysnowymonaro.com.au

You can view the proposed changes online and provide feedback via the link.

Feedback closes 11.59pm Sunday, 8 March.

Once the consultation period ends, a report to council will be prepared.