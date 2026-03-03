This year’s Cooma Multicultural Festival shapes as one of the most important in the event’s 19 year history, says organiser and Cooma Multicultural Centre co-ordinator, Yvi Henderson.

Mrs Henderson said the event showcases the benefits of welcoming people from many nationalities, and re-enforces Cooma’s standing as a multicultural town.

“It’s interesting, we hear the trends with anti-migration. I feel every time I go out, and events like this and the busking, shows to me how multicultural Cooma is,” Mrs Henderson said.

“Staging the festival is a lot of hard work but our community really embraces it. We love bringing so many nationalities and cultures together here in Cooma.

“Cooma doesn’t want to be like others places, it has embraced multiculturalism.”

The festival has grown from a few stalls and performers, watched by about 20 people, to one of the largest events in the region.

The festival on Sunday, 15 March in Cooma’s Centennial Park is set to attract thousands of spectators, dozens of performances and market stalls, in what Mrs Henderson says is a wonderful celebration of the region’s multiculturalism.