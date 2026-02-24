Conversations around art on the Snowy Monaro were held between South East Arts (SEA) executive director, Kate Bradbury, and Snowy Monaro Regional Council chief executive officer, Noreen Vu, in Cooma recently.

They discussed South East Arts, regional partnerships and what’s ahead including the Lake Light Sculpture festival in Jindabyne, the Bombala Art Prize, Raglan Gallery and Bundian Way Gallery.

Ms Bradbury said it was a pleasure to spend time in the Snowy Monaro and to meet with CEO Noreen Vu.

"It was a beautiful day on the Monaro and I appreciated the opportunity to connect in person. Our discussion focused on the important role the arts play in strengthening community connection, supporting local artists and arts organisations and contributing to the region’s cultural identity.

"Over the past 12 months, South East Arts’ engagement across the Snowy Monaro has significantly grown," Ms Bradbury said.

"We are committed to ensuring artists and arts organisations in the region are well represented, well connected and strongly advocated for at a regional and state level."

In addition to meeting with Ms Vu, Ms Bradbury visited the Monaro Art Group Gallery.

South East Arts incorporates the Snowy Monaro, Bega Valley and Eurobodalla and acts as the regional arts development organisation for the NSW Far South East connecting artists, communities and organisations to strengthen the region’s creative and cultural life.

Ms Bradbury has been executive director of South East Arts since January 2025 bringing extensive leadership experience across government and the arts, including senior roles in major cultural events such as the Garma Festival in Northeast Arnhem Land.

Part of SEA's mission is to actively work across a variety of local council responsibilities to support and augment their work in areas including arts, tourism, economic development and community, cultural and strategic planning.

Current strategic projects include cultural tourism - connecting the arts and tourism sectors in the region to enhance cultural opportunities for visitors and First Nations - fostering a vibrant Aboriginal arts and cultural sector to share and strengthen culture, as well as develop creative careers and businesses.

Ms Bradbury is passionate about placemaking and the power of the arts to build vibrant, connected communities.

"We enjoy promoting and supporting local organisations including Raglan Gallery, Jindabyne Art Gallery, Monaro Art Group and Nimmity Artz - all of which have developed an impressive program of activities from workshops to exhibition calendars," Ms Bradbury said.

"South East Arts continues to deliver Country Arts Support Program grants into the region, promote local artists and events, and work alongside community groups to strengthen capacity and visibility.

"We’re also incubating and partnering to deliver new initiatives such as the inaugural Bombala Art Prize: Colour in the Country on 18 April, which builds on the region’s strong creative identity and brings new energy to Bombala. At the same time, we are supporting established cultural infrastructure and events including Lake Light Sculpture, and promoting significant community festivals such as the Numeralla Folk Festival, Steampunk at Altitude in Nimmitabel and "BerriJam" - a live music session held every third Sunday of the month at the Berridale Inn."

Ms Bradbury added the Snowy Monaro has a strong foundation of creative talent, committed volunteers and unique landscapes that lend themselves beautifully to arts and cultural activity.

"There is certainly enough happening to attract visitors, but continued collaboration, strong promotion and strategic advocacy are key to increasing visibility and participation.

"South East Arts’ role is to connect local artists and organisations to opportunities, amplify what is already happening, and ensure the Snowy Monaro has a strong voice within the broader regional arts landscape.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with Snowy Monaro Regional Council and the community to support a thriving creative sector," Ms Bradbury concluded.

One of the most popular arts events in the region each year is Lake Light Sculpture Jindabyne, which this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Lake Light Sculpture is the Snowy Mountains signature autumn event held every Easter long weekend - this year it will be 3-6 April.

This milestone year is set to be something special. The 25th anniversary program will also include new initiatives and special highlights celebrating a quarter-century of art by the lake.

Another event is the Bombala Art Prize, on Saturday, 18 April, with the theme this year "Colour in the Country".

Artists are invited to visit Bombala for a day of painting - ‘en plein air’.

The Bombala Art Prize is more than a competition - it’s an unforgettable experience of community and creativity in nature.

The $20,000 prize pool winners will be determined by People’s Choice and awarded at the Bombala Arts Prize award dinner from 6pm to 10pm.

WOVEN: Stories of country, family and connection is an exhibition at the Bundian Way Gallery.

The gallery showcases works by local and regional Aboriginal artists, featuring heritage elements of the Bundian Way and celebrating the ongoing connection to land and sea of Aboriginal people from the Bega Valley, Snowy Monaro and Eurobodalla regions.

This season's featured artist is Alison Simpson, a Galari woman from the Wiradyuri nation, as well as Yidha Yidha and Barapa Barapa from South West NSW.

WOVEN presents a vibrant collection of contemporary artworks that tell powerful stories of Country, family and connection and runs until 24 April. The gallery is open from

10am to 3pm, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The gallery is a joint project of the Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council and the Delegate Progress Association.

Meanwhile applications are now open for Round 22 of the Australian government's Festivals Australia program funding.

The program supports engaging arts projects in regional and remote areas across Australia such as Eden-Monaro.

Projects eligible for program funding are delivered at a festival or significant community event; are based in regional and remote Australia; invite community participation; encourage audience engagement; and take place from 1 July 2026.

The Festivals Australia program provides $1.48 million each year over two funding rounds for projects that give people in regional and remote Australia the opportunity to experience place-based arts and culture in their community.

Whether it’s a parade, performance, workshop, installation or exhibition, the aim is simple - to give regional communities the chance to participate in or enjoy high‑quality arts experiences.

Federal member for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain, said with $740,000 in funding available, now is the time to prepare and submit an application.

Application period closes on 17 March.

For more information and to apply visit the Festivals Australia program page.