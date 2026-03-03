Snowy Monaro Regional Council has upheld its decision to knock-back a development application for a freight facility on Carlaminda Road, Cooma.

A rescission motion came before council last week, calling on councillors to overturn its decision from the December meeting where councillors voted six to five to reject the staff recommendation of approving the facility.

Councillors John Rooney, Luke Williamson and Andrew Thaler, who voted in favour of council staff’s recommendation to approve the proposal at the December meeting, lodged a rescission motion to bring the matter back to the council table.

Last week, council voted to reject the rescission motion. The development application was lodged by a Cooma-based transport company, hoping to expand its operation beyond its Polo Flat setup.

Cr Reuben Rose who voted against approving the development application said there were concerns over traffic numbers on Carlaminda Road and issues with the rural land zoning of the proposed freight site.

“If RU1 (primary production) can accommodate this what could it not accommodate. It sets a precedent for future development applications,” Cr Rose said.

“The December decision reflected the genuine concerns of residents. Concerns over traffic and loss of rural character.”

Cr John Rooney spoke in favour of approving the freight facility. He said council should support a local business attempting to expand.

“This DA comes forward because of the growth of the region. Everything comes here through trucks, we need somewhere for these trucks to park,” Cr Rooney said.

“We need more businesses and more income in this region and only private enterprise can deliver that. Let’s not be a roadblock.”

Residents of Carlaminda Road urged councillors to again vote against the proposal. Residents said the proposal will significantly change the amenity of their rural-residential properties.

“A truck depot belongs in an appropriately zoned industrial area with suitable road infrastructure, not on rural primary production land beside a home,” Carlaminda Road resident, Ingrid Wittig, said.

“This proposal represented a clear conflict with the intent of rural primary production zoning. Allowing this development would’ve set a concerning precedent.”

Barbara and Don Menchin live closest to the proposed facility. Mrs Menchin said if the facility went ahead, it would have changed their way of life.

“My husband and I are now retired, enjoying our garden and lifestyle on our small farm where we have lived for 34 years on Carlaminda Road, Cooma,” Mrs Menchin said.

“Our family and friends have enjoyed the tranquil aspect of our farm and have commented on how Monbeef and the community recycling centre (both facilities near the proposed freight transport facility) do not impact our life.”

In the council business papers, it stated the proposal ‘aims to support an existing freight transport facility located at Polo Flat. ‘The application is for a freight transport facility for the parking of up to 15 trucks and a maximum 25 (40ft) ancillary shipping containers on a gravel hardstand area with a storage area total impact area of 25,600m2 approximately with hardstand of approximately 21,400m2,’ the report states.