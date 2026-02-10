Berridale batter, Tom King, has again sent Monaro cricket officials searching deep into the archives for what is believed to be another record breaking performance for him and his side.

King smashed 244 off just 101 balls on Saturday as Berridale reached a club record of 3-439 off 40 overs. Berridale opening pair of King and Damien Rigg have etched their names into local cricket folklore with the Monaro’s highest opening partnership of 375.

Rigg delivered his finest effort on the Monaro with 145 off 101 balls.

King’s 244 is the highest score since Coffey’s Matthew Moxon plundered 314 in 2019. King sits atop the Berridale batting records with the club’s best ever innings.

In his double-century stand, King hit 22 sixes and 14 boundaries. He now has 945 runs for the season and will more than likely become the first cricketer in decades to break 1000 runs for the season.

King’s innings was the highest in Australia across last Saturday and Sunday.

In reply to Berridale’s mammoth total, Bombala finished with 189. Rylee Holland led the batting effort with 58.

In other Monaro matches, Coffey’s was too strong for the Cooma Titans, collecting a double bonus point win. In Jindabyne, the home side also collected a bonus point win over Rhythm.