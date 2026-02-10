The Monaro played host to a number of former Australian and NSW cricket legends last week as part of a visit encouraging people in regional areas to talk more openly about mental health and to promote cricket.

The NSW Baggy Blues were a hit during their two-day stay in Cooma where hundreds of children were introduced to cricket, a T20 match took place and an important dinner discussing mental health and cricket.

The Baggy Blues are made up of current and former NSW male and female players. They are a community-led mental health initiative that uses the power of cricket to connect, support and inspire rural communities.

At a dinner last week, former cricketers Gavin Robertson, Steve Rixon, Rick McCosker OAM, Geoff Lawson, and Phil Emery spoke of their love for cricket and role in promoting mental health.

On Thursday, current NSW cricketers Jake Scott and Chris Tremain joined Monaro players for an exciting T20 match at Rotary Oval. A town side featuring Cooma cricketers took on a country team comprising Berridale, Bombala, Dalgety and Jindabyne players.

Town, led by Monaro cricket president Nick Moon, defeated the country team captained by, vice president Russ Haylock.